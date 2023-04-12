Bradley Leonard Ormsby Buys 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($110.22) per share, for a total transaction of £178 ($220.43).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 9,240 ($114.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £588.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,787.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,030.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,220.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,605 ($81.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,600 ($118.89).

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 59 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,196.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Judges Scientific

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

