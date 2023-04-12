David Fineberg Purchases 180 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($376.72).

On Monday, March 6th, David Fineberg purchased 120 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($368.54).

On Monday, February 6th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £301.32 ($373.15).

LON CMCX opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.61. The company has a market cap of £481.85 million, a P/E ratio of 688.80 and a beta of 0.57.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

