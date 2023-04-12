Aileen Wallace Acquires 21,443 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Aileen Wallace purchased 21,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £21,657.43 ($26,820.35).

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.21) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.77 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.44 ($1.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.65. The company has a market cap of £218.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

