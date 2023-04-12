Jane Tufnell Buys 3,215 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £5,144 ($6,370.28).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.01. The firm has a market cap of £183.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,805.56 and a beta of 0.81. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 147 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.29).

