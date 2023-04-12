Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives GBX 628.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.33 ($7.78).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,342.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725.50 ($8.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.20.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Dan Nicholson bought 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.22 ($36,984.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,397 shares of company stock worth $3,031,755. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

