Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

