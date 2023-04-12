Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $29.50

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

IBEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

IBEX stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.62. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

