Brokerages Set Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TNYA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,562,712.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,761,669 shares of company stock worth $4,557,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 555,928 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 528,845 shares during the period.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

