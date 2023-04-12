SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial
In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SMBK stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $380.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.74.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 23.06%. Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
SmartFinancial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
