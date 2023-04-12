ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $29.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

