Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

