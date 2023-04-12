Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Clarivate Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of CLVT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.25.
Institutional Trading of Clarivate
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.