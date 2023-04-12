Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $74.00

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

