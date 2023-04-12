TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 130.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.70).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.23) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

TUI Price Performance

LON:TUI opened at GBX 589.60 ($7.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 863.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 395.87. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 539.80 ($6.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,508 ($31.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3,468.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

