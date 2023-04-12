Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Price Target at $3.72

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

