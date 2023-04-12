Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $25.01. 514,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 636,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on BMEA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.
In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $811.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -1.05.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
