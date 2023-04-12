Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $25.01. 514,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 636,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMEA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $811.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -1.05.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

