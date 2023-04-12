Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.25. The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.95. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Newmark Group shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 260,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

