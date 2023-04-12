MarineMax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,456% compared to the average volume of 944 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Up 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

