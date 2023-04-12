Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.61. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cinemark shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 327,797 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,932 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark



Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

