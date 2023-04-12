Traders Purchase Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 9,518 call options.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
