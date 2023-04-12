Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,942 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,380 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

VTLE opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $975.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.34.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.