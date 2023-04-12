Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 20,842 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,087% compared to the typical daily volume of 654 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 982,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 336,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

SVM stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.