Comerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 2,857 call options.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

NYSE:CMA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

