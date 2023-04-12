iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 259% compared to the typical volume of 1,649 call options.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

