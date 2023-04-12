Investors Buy High Volume of Icahn Enterprises Put Options (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 1,820 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.37%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

