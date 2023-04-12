Hecla Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 23,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average volume of 10,673 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after buying an additional 4,294,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 575,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of HL opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

