Spirit Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,400 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 5,467 put options.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 140,599 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE SAVE opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.