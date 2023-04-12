EQT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 35,310 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 15,914 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

