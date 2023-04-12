Western Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 10,447 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Western Digital by 13,189.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 396,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

