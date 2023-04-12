Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,903% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

FREE stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whole Earth Brands news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,366,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.