SentinelOne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,702 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 5,063 call options.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,309 shares of company stock worth $3,953,910 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

