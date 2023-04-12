James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:JHX opened at $21.74 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

