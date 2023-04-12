Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $44.38

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

