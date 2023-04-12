Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $48.63

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Down 0.8 %

TechTarget stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.