Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT at $71.57

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,438 shares of company stock worth $12,254,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $83.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

