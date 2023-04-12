Investors Purchase Large Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 28,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of 196% compared to the average daily volume of 9,565 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

