Ebix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 254% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,909 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $569.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

