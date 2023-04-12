Cogeco (CGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$789.69 million during the quarter.

Cogeco Stock Performance

CGO opened at C$62.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.96. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$52.06 and a 52-week high of C$85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$883.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.731 per share. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

