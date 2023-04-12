UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Release Earnings on Friday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY23 guidance at $24.40-24.90 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

