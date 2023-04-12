The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC stock opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

