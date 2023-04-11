Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

