Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Walmart stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $405.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.