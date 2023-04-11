Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

