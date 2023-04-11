568 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

