Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $376.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.