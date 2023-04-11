Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

