Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 464 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $496.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.24.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
