Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

VIG opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

