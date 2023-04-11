Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,998,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.