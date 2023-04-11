Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,998,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.