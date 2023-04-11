Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $583.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

