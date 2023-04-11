Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $278.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day moving average is $227.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

